Credit union access

Looking for a Credit Union in your area? Over 6,600 Credit Unions are listed by state and city. All are Federally insured or regulated by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA).
Credit Unions have emerged as the fastest growing financial institutions in the country with over 98 million active members.
Be sure to check colleges and universities, and their alumni associations if you are a student, alumnus, or a relative of one.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Launches Advocacy Program for Customers Unhappy with their Banks.
Credit unions surpass $1 trillion in assets as membership grows. Fastest rate of loan growth in years.
Find out about FACT Act compliance and other issues on our issues page. News articles about credit unions are featured on our credit union news daily. Each day we group the credit union news stories by state to make it easy to find articles about your own locality.
Home loans
See your credit score and credit report now.
Free credit report Canada.
Monitor your credit and protect against identity theft! Who checked your credit report recently, and what did they see?
America's top 50 Credit Unions ranked by size.
Top 50
Join a Community Credit Union in your state.
Look up a Teacher Credit Union.
See the major State Employee credit unions.
Closed Credit Unions
Buying a car? This list of car dealers will help you find auto dealerships near you, including many with websites.